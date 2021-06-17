Marleigh Retro Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Marleigh is a retro serif style font. The thick shape makes Marleigh appearance so stylish as if it brings us to the era of the 70s - 90s. The Marleigh font is very easy for customers to remember.

Marleigh Retro Serif is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.