Clothe donation app

Clothe donation app
I created Charify to help users or prospective donors easily navigate towards donating their clothing items easily without any hassle. Charify is also created to help world citizen have a home that can easily connect them closely to their users or donors.

Tagline- We believe in charity

It’s targeted at using a mobile app to help donors across Africa have a free flow of donation process in specific organizations of their countries

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
