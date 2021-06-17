Clothe donation app

Trending designs to inspire you
I created Charify to help users or prospective donors easily navigate towards donating their clothing items easily without any hassle. Charify is also created to help world citizen have a home that can easily connect them closely to their users or donors.
Tagline- We believe in charity
It’s targeted at using a mobile app to help donors across Africa have a free flow of donation process in specific organizations of their countries