2021 - Portfolio update

At the end of 2020, I started a first revamp of my portfolio which was in dire need of renewal. I quickly released a first version that I wasn't really satisfied with, so I came back recently to bring some updates on the projects I've been working on these last months with eFounders! 💚
You can find the site on this link: Portfolio
This version fits me better because it represents the simplicity and minimalism I try to convey through my work.
Feel free to give any feedbacks and share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot ❤️
