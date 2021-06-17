Yoan Almeida

2021 - Portfolio update

At the end of 2020, I started a first revamp of my portfolio which was in dire need of renewal. I quickly released a first version that I wasn't really satisfied with, so I came back recently to bring some updates on the projects I've been working on these last months with eFounders! 💚

You can find the site on this link: Portfolio

This version fits me better because it represents the simplicity and minimalism I try to convey through my work.

