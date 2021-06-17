Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ariyadi Arnas

Partai Gelora Indonesia

Ariyadi Arnas
Ariyadi Arnas
  • Save
Partai Gelora Indonesia hamzah fahri matta anis party politic icon wave flag rakyat gelombang indonesia gelora partai
Download color palette

Partai Gelombang Rakyat Indonesia or Indonesian People's Wave Party. Commonly abbreviated as Gelora (Passion), is a political party of Indonesia. The party establishment was declared on 10 November 2019, and its political party status was recognised by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights on 2 June 2020.

Ariyadi Arnas
Ariyadi Arnas

More by Ariyadi Arnas

View profile
    • Like