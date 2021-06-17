Partai Gelora Indonesia

Trending designs to inspire you
Partai Gelombang Rakyat Indonesia or Indonesian People's Wave Party. Commonly abbreviated as Gelora (Passion), is a political party of Indonesia. The party establishment was declared on 10 November 2019, and its political party status was recognised by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights on 2 June 2020.