Humu 2-year Celebration Patch

Hey there, dribbble 👋 Ben here for the Humu Design Team.
We've been really hustling the past couple of years, without much time to share. But we're excited to catch you up on what we've been up to!
To kick us off, here's a throwback to a woven patch we designed for our 2-year anniversary celebration. A friend in the neighborhood stitched them to a beautiful wool park blanket for each member of our team, as a reminder of the importance to get outside and detach from work.
The graphic is meant to convey flow and partnership, in addition to a nod to our 2nd year.