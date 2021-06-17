Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
99 Art Challenges – Prompt 3

99 Challenges Art Prompt book design for the Brooklyn Art Library. This is a prompt and example illustrations used for ads and promotional purposes! What would you have drawn? 🍔

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
