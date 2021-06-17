Osvaldo Vialet

Mechanics App concept

Mechanics App concept ux ui design app
Mechanics sometime are hard to find when you need something specific to fix in your vehicle, this concept pretend to connect you with available mechanics near to you.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
