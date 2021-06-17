Stars Wars #FindTheForce

Force Friday II was a massive event that celebrated the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys and collectibles. Our challenge - getting Star Wars fans into stores for the launch of Force Friday II.

We did this by gamifying the shopping experience and asking people to 'Find The Force.’ Through the Star Wars app, people were able to check-in at select stores around Toronto, and pledge their allegiance to either The Resistance or The First Order. The winning side would then be able to unlock exclusive content through the app.

The First Order used a mass out of home campaign to recruit new followers, while the Resistance predominately utilized guerrilla tactics. The Droids (later omitted) opted for digital channels.