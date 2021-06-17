Type Studio | Features

Hey Dribbble, Im Marvin, one of the guys building typestudio.co the text-based videoeditor!

I have created a lot of assets, features and video, but never shared them here on dribbble - until now!

In Type Studio our creators are currently able to generate subtitles and translate them. Also they can cut and trim their video with easy, change the aspect ratio, add texts, elements and images and also can export them as an article.

With Type Studio, everyone how is able to edit a doc or a word document, should be able to edit a video with Type Studio - at least that is our goal.

When you have some feedback or an idea how we could improve the editor, feel free to drop me a message at marvin@typestudio.co

Best

Marvin