DGNIMED Antibody Rapid Test Kit Box Packaging

DGNIMED Antibody Rapid Test Kit Box Packaging logo modern
DGNIMED is a medical equipment company based on Germany. This packaging for their new product; Antibody Rapid Test Kit.
The main name typography on the box packaging was set in MyriadPro, which includes this incredible condensed display style (which is also variable!).
The box packages are going to production this week, and I can't wait to see how the public responds to the new product. 🙂

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
