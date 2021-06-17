DGNIMED Antibody Rapid Test Kit Box Packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DGNIMED is a medical equipment company based on Germany. This packaging for their new product; Antibody Rapid Test Kit.
The main name typography on the box packaging was set in MyriadPro, which includes this incredible condensed display style (which is also variable!).
The box packages are going to production this week, and I can't wait to see how the public responds to the new product. 🙂