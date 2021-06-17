Charter School Web Design - Bethany

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a website design that I completed for a charter school.
The school needed a website that was clean, professional, and easy to update. I provided this product that is fully mobile responsive, easy to update, clean, fast, and integrated with Google Drive.
The original iteration of this website went live in 2016 and I have supported it and updated it regularly. The website is better now than ever.