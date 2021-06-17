Jessica Elle

Free Face Mask Mockup

We designed for designers Free Face Mask Mockup, which help you to showcase brand face mask designs for presentation. You can achieve the presentation via smart-object layer.

File Type: Psd
Dimensions: 3000×2250 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
