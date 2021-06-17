Trending designs to inspire you
We designed for designers Free Face Mask Mockup, which help you to showcase brand face mask designs for presentation. You can achieve the presentation via smart-object layer.
File Type: Psd
Dimensions: 3000×2250 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
Download Free Face Mask Mockup