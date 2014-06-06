John Peele

Buckets Logo Concept

John Peele
John Peele
Hire Me
  • Save
Buckets Logo Concept buckets illustration logo grayscale
Download color palette

Working on some logo explorations for the newfangled, awesome-est new project over at Assembly... Buckets.

Check it out and jump in to help if you're feeling froggy. Great team coming together for this one!

https://assemblymade.com/buckets

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
John Peele
John Peele
A Product Designer - looking for what's next... 👋🏼
Hire Me

More by John Peele

View profile
    • Like