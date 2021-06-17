Natalie

My first UI daily design challenge! #UIdayone

Natalie
Natalie
  • Save
My first UI daily design challenge! #UIdayone
Download color palette

This is my first creation for a UI design challenge that lasts one hundred days. This is my day #1 project. Created in Figma. It was fun to work on, and I'm pleased with how it turned out. Thanks for looking.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Natalie
Natalie

More by Natalie

View profile
    • Like