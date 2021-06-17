Construction company logo

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a CONSTRUCTION COMPANY. They build office buildings, and apartment buildings. They have big cars, helmets, machines, etc. The target Audience is ALL kinds of people, not just customers.
I attach a brief PDF.
PLEASE read the pdf closely before entering designs :- )