Firewheel

Firewheel canadian rockies field guides flower specimens hike and draw wildflowers wild flower child hike with kids hike thewayfindercompany identity brand creative direction design illustration
This bright wildflower is on my list of pursuits, a hard find it's progress is 80% and with so many more illustrations to go I am yearning to get them all to one stage and then edit them as a whole for scale, final color and the tweaks that comes with getting items ready for publication and posting.

