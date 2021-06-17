Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KLM Homepage Redesign - Part 1/3

A redesign of KLM made in 2020 at the start of COVID. Optimising the page for users that want to travel during the pandemic and helping KLM by selling more tickets. Fewer steps needed to search a flight. Most used pages or easily accessible at the top. Important announcement bar for covid updates.

