Crave.it Online Ordering App

My team was hired to redesign an existing mobile gift card eCommerce app and expand it to include online ordering. With the 2020 pandemic negatively affecting in-person service at restaurants, the Crave.it team knew they had to pivot rapidly to meet the increased demand for online ordering and gift card purchases. As opposed to competitors like Uber Eats and GrubHub which utilize a central feed where users must wade through hundreds of restaurants, Crave.it wanted an app that allowed restaurants to keep control over branding and administration.

We worked with the Crave.it team to completely update the look and feel of the application and the existing workflow was entirely reimagined and redesigned. We looked at the workflows from a half-dozen competing applications, identified pain points in their ordering processes, and designed with the goal of creating the easiest and most customizable way to order food. We aimed to provide the flexibility customers have when ordering in person.