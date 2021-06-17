Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayush Sethi

Offshore O&M Dashboard

Ayush Sethi
Ayush Sethi
  • Save
Offshore O&M Dashboard data visualisation design ux
Download color palette

About the project -
A safer, data-driven way to manage offshore operations & management, enhancing the accessibility and safety of crew transfers to carry out work at sea.

Project Duration -
2 weeks

Scope -
Literature Review for feature identification.
User Experience design for Transfers Management, Report Generation, Forecasting & Maintenance Work Planning.
Proof of concept for business stakeholder review.

Product weblink -
https://cognitive.business/products/waves/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Ayush Sethi
Ayush Sethi
Like