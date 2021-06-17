Offshore O&M Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
About the project -
A safer, data-driven way to manage offshore operations & management, enhancing the accessibility and safety of crew transfers to carry out work at sea.
Project Duration -
2 weeks
Scope -
Literature Review for feature identification.
User Experience design for Transfers Management, Report Generation, Forecasting & Maintenance Work Planning.
Proof of concept for business stakeholder review.
Product weblink -
https://cognitive.business/products/waves/