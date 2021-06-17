Offshore O&M Dashboard

About the project -

A safer, data-driven way to manage offshore operations & management, enhancing the accessibility and safety of crew transfers to carry out work at sea.

Project Duration -

2 weeks

Scope -

Literature Review for feature identification.

User Experience design for Transfers Management, Report Generation, Forecasting & Maintenance Work Planning.

Proof of concept for business stakeholder review.

Product weblink -

https://cognitive.business/products/waves/