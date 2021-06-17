Weglot for Germany

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
View it live: https://gomehrsprachig.com (#madeinwebflow)

Big or small, every business in Germany should have their website multilingual!

That's why we've partnered with the amazing team at Weglot (the best way to make your website multilingual) to put together this fun site.

Go global! Go mehrsprachig!

💜 Shout out to the team show participated on this project! 💜

@Pato @Steffi @Juan @Leo

(And everyone at Refokus that help giving feedback, doing QA, and working as a team)

