Online Education logo

Artify Learning is an educational consulting company (start-up). High quality education is part science, part art. We help create innovative solutions to challenging educational issues (thus, we help "artify" the learning process and design customized learning solutions for individuals, educators, schools, districts, and other clients). The word artify" simply means to innovate, create, and design something customized using a unique approach (it does not mean "art" in the literal sense).