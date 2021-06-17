Sak_design

Online Education logo

Sak_design
Sak_design
  • Save
Online Education logo
Download color palette

Artify Learning is an educational consulting company (start-up). High quality education is part science, part art. We help create innovative solutions to challenging educational issues (thus, we help "artify" the learning process and design customized learning solutions for individuals, educators, schools, districts, and other clients). The word artify" simply means to innovate, create, and design something customized using a unique approach (it does not mean "art" in the literal sense).

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Sak_design
Sak_design

More by Sak_design

View profile
    • Like