Martin Huggett

Lunar eCommerce Shop

Martin Huggett
Martin Huggett
  • Save
Lunar eCommerce Shop render clean blue 2d rotato figma principle shop animation mobile design app ui
Lunar eCommerce Shop render clean blue 2d rotato figma principle shop animation mobile design app ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_LunaShop_PurpleEDIT.mp4
  2. LunarShop_DesktopMobile.png
  3. LunarShop_Desktop.png

Hello there!
Lunar is a technology eCommerce store selling a range of digital goods. From headphones to laptop stands and portable chargers.

Used Figma to design the components, Principle to animate and Rotato showcase. Really pleased with the outcome of the video.

Would love to get some feedback & i'll make a UI Kit for the store. Let me know if you'd be interested.
Drop me a follow on Twitter @MartinHuggett

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Martin Huggett
Martin Huggett
Product Designer Brighton, UK

More by Martin Huggett

View profile
    • Like