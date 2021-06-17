Lunar eCommerce Shop

Trending designs to inspire you
Lunar is a technology eCommerce store selling a range of digital goods. From headphones to laptop stands and portable chargers.
Used Figma to design the components, Principle to animate and Rotato showcase. Really pleased with the outcome of the video.
Would love to get some feedback & i'll make a UI Kit for the store. Let me know if you'd be interested.
Drop me a follow on Twitter @MartinHuggett