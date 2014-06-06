Nikhil Dua

Yahoo OS

Yahoo OS yahoo icon messages calendar camera weather clock maps videos reminders compass settings
Exploring what a Yahoo! OS might look like. Also experimenting with long shadows. (WIP)

