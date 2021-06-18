Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Allan Peters

36 Days of Type 2021

36 Days of Type 2021 branding
36 Days of Type is a project where I was challenged to design a letter or number each day for 36 consecutive days. I challenged myself to add iconography to the negative space of each character. I used this exercise as a chance to push myself creatively as a logo designer. Do you have any favorites? If so, please leave a comment below.

Genuine & thought provoking brand identity design.
