36 Days of Type 2021

36 Days of Type is a project where I was challenged to design a letter or number each day for 36 consecutive days. I challenged myself to add iconography to the negative space of each character. I used this exercise as a chance to push myself creatively as a logo designer. Do you have any favorites? If so, please leave a comment below.