SUZUKI. UX+UI. Web Site.

Suzuki Web site.
UX + UI Design.
https://www.suzukicaribbean.com
The development of the site was focused on building a fluid and stylized experience. It was sought to consolidate a presence of leading images and to synthesize the reading contents to the maximum to function in the navigation in an intuitive way.
The result is a more dynamic opening in navigation and an efficient use of highly complex multimedia content.
See full project on:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/102426917/SUZUKI-UXUI-Web-Site