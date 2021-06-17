Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SUZUKI. UX+UI. Web Site.

Suzuki Web site.
UX + UI Design.
https://www.suzukicaribbean.com


The development of the site was focused on building a fluid and stylized experience. It was sought to consolidate a presence of leading images and to synthesize the reading contents to the maximum to function in the navigation in an intuitive way.
The result is a more dynamic opening in navigation and an efficient use of highly complex multimedia content.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/102426917/SUZUKI-UXUI-Web-Site

