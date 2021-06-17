Card checkout page for web.

Trending designs to inspire you
Day two of the daily UI challenge is to design a card checkout page. I created this design for a Plantz website where plant lovers can buy different home plants. I decided to go for a clean and sophisticated UI, using a forest green color and white background to make it contrast properly.
Let me know what you think as constructive feedback is appreciated.