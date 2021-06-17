Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adesewa

Card checkout page for web. webdesign cardpayment checkoutpage landing page ui ux userinterface uidesign
Day two of the daily UI challenge is to design a card checkout page. I created this design for a Plantz website where plant lovers can buy different home plants. I decided to go for a clean and sophisticated UI, using a forest green color and white background to make it contrast properly.

Let me know what you think as constructive feedback is appreciated.

