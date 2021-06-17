AYOTIC™ is a logistics company based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

El lenguaje visual fue desarrollado ensamblando simbología con imágenes claras y puras en busca de una comunicación simple y eficiente. The visual language was developed by assembling symbology with clear and pure images in search of a simple and efficient communication.

See full project on - https://www.behance.net/gallery/119427651/AYOTIC-Logistics-Branding