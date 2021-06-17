h3l Branding Agency

AYOTIC™ Logistics Branding

h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
AYOTIC™ Logistics Branding ui concept uxdesign uidesign logo brandingbrand digital smart app logistics
Download color palette

AYOTIC™ is a logistics company based in Montevideo, Uruguay.
El lenguaje visual fue desarrollado ensamblando simbología con imágenes claras y puras en busca de una comunicación simple y eficiente. The visual language was developed by assembling symbology with clear and pure images in search of a simple and efficient communication.
See full project on - https://www.behance.net/gallery/119427651/AYOTIC-Logistics-Branding

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by h3l Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like