Starting Buprenorphine App

I designed a mobile app based on a prototype of a web app created by a team at Yale led by Dr. David Rosenthal. My process included creating a series of detailed wireframes with an intuitive UI and uncomplicated user-flow. From there my team created a clean and simple design, with the goal of making the induction phase of buprenorphine more accessible for patients. Working with the Yale team, we also added new features for the app, including dosage history and additional educational content.

http://www.lovelocaldesign.com

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Heather Strycharz
ux/ui designer and front-end developer
