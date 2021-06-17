Luka Štedul
Infinum

Booking Analysis - Edmond Revenue Management System

Luka Štedul
Infinum
Luka Štedul for Infinum
Hire Us
  • Save
Booking Analysis - Edmond Revenue Management System price modal web insights charts analysis hospitality hotel booking
Booking Analysis - Edmond Revenue Management System price modal web insights charts analysis hospitality hotel booking
Download color palette
  1. Edmond_DribbbleShot_0301.png
  2. Edmond_DribbbleShot_0302.png

Selling a room to an individual for two nights is one thing. But selling 200 rooms to a company for their event is whole another thing.

This is the booking analysis. It shows the hotel management how will the certain booking affect the occupancy and revenue of the hotel.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Infinum
Infinum

More by Infinum

View profile
    • Like