Thirty Thieves Clothing Co. Logo

Branding | Identity Design | Logo Re-Design
Thirty Thieves Clothing Clo. is an apparel line based in Miami, FL. The founder reached out to me to re-design their previous logo to look more edgy and have a fierce aesthetic. I took on this challenge by creating an intense illustration of a wolf, with their brand name on the bottom.
Client: ThirtyThievesClothingCo.