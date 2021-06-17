Cherise Fortella

Thirty Thieves Clothing Co. Logo

Thirty Thieves Clothing Co. Logo
Branding | Identity Design | Logo Re-Design

Thirty Thieves Clothing Clo. is an apparel line based in Miami, FL. The founder reached out to me to re-design their previous logo to look more edgy and have a fierce aesthetic. I took on this challenge by creating an intense illustration of a wolf, with their brand name on the bottom.

Client: ThirtyThievesClothingCo.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
