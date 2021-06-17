Waylens - Flyers

Trending designs to inspire you
Waylens is an automotive camera system beautifully designed to amplify your fun behind the wheel like never before. Waylens allows drivers to easily capture, edit, and share interesting moments—in real time—right from the road with our innovative camera, OBD-II transmitter, remote, and mobile app.
I was employed to design their event graphics. I needed to show the essential of the company and help people to have a quick understanding of the product.
The design work was based on their brand aesthetics using their color scheme and their front for most of the graphics. My goal was to create a visually striking with the graphics.