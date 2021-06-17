Sayed Usman

Modern timeless minimalist logo design for Twisted Spiral

design impressive logo business logo clean design adobe illustrator minimalist logodesign
Hi there,
This is a Modern minimalist logo design for a fictional brand namely 'Twisted Spiral'.
With two arrows facing opposite in the main logo with a twisted kind of look.
Having three background colour variations and two logo colour concepts with icon design.

Comment down how your eyes and minds approach this design and do like it.

I'll be back soon with a new design, till then stay tuned and good bye.

Regards
Usman

