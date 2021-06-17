Modern timeless minimalist logo design for Twisted Spiral

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there,
This is a Modern minimalist logo design for a fictional brand namely 'Twisted Spiral'.
With two arrows facing opposite in the main logo with a twisted kind of look.
Having three background colour variations and two logo colour concepts with icon design.
Comment down how your eyes and minds approach this design and do like it.
I'll be back soon with a new design, till then stay tuned and good bye.
Regards
Usman