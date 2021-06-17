Waylens 360 - Concept Development

Waylens is an automotive camera system beautifully designed to amplify your fun behind the wheel like never before. Waylens allows drivers to easily capture, edit, and share interesting moments—in real time—right from the road with our innovative camera, OBD-II transmitter, remote, and mobile app.

Waylens had in mind a new product idea but they needed someone to create a product concept and that is when they hired me.

When I met up with them for the first time I asked them all the information about the user/persona, parameters, and requirements the product need it to have. They wanted to create an object with a vision of “spy inside the car”, needed it be something super small, dark and pretty much invisible but functional.

I generated the concept of their product, after going through a storm of ideas based on their parameters.

This is the website to test the market and get feedback from future users.

Check out the website of the current product the launch to the market based on the concept, https://www.waylens.com/360/