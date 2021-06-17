Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shpetim Ujkani

Introducing Technologies

Shpetim Ujkani
Shpetim Ujkani
Hire Me
  • Save
Introducing Technologies application enterprise software security technologies enterprise app interface interaction design user interface user experience product design ux
Download color palette

Had so much fun designing this and launching it!

A little bit more context—Intrigue Technologies can be used to create an overview of the composition across the extended enterprise—both applications and services, and enables a drill-down into any listed technology to understand, for example, which assets run a specific technology and where any vulnerabilities may exist.

More here: https://www.intrigue.io/blog/introducing-intrigue-technologies

Shpetim Ujkani
Shpetim Ujkani
Sr. Product Designer & UI Design Mentor
Hire Me

More by Shpetim Ujkani

View profile
    • Like