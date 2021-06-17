Portrait & lettering Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
She will carry on with hope and deeply rooted faith that even in these unknowns, she is growing while she waits. -MHN
Credits:
The beautiful model of this portrait is @kayecariola (you can see the original photograph on her Instagram)
The talented photographer behind this shot is Kaye’s identical twin sister, @briannacariola 📷
Illustration’s quote by @morganharpernichols
Feel free to look at my Instagram to see the full illustration
https://www.instagram.com/p/CP-2l8kBqk2/