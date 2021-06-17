Training Unleashed Website

Agustina Morero

Training Unleashed is a podcast website for people dedicated to training, and designing and delivering impactful training programs.

Training Unleashed is an education platform managed by Tortal Training.

I worked in the rebanding of their educationhub and develope a brand new podcast website for listener to enjoy the knowledge and wisdom from expert in the field.

Check it out, https://www.trainingunleashed.net/

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
