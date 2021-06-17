Training Unleashed Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Training Unleashed is a podcast website for people dedicated to training, and designing and delivering impactful training programs.
Training Unleashed is an education platform managed by Tortal Training.
I worked in the rebanding of their educationhub and develope a brand new podcast website for listener to enjoy the knowledge and wisdom from expert in the field.
Check it out, https://www.trainingunleashed.net/