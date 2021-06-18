Aleksandr Shchilkin

Ticket Booking App - Day #2

Aleksandr Shchilkin
Aleksandr Shchilkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Ticket Booking App - Day #2 seat bus app mobile travel uiinterface red concept clean bus ticket booking ticket app ticket ios mobile app app booking app booking work in progress tickets minimal
Ticket Booking App - Day #2 seat bus app mobile travel uiinterface red concept clean bus ticket booking ticket app ticket ios mobile app app booking app booking work in progress tickets minimal
Ticket Booking App - Day #2 seat bus app mobile travel uiinterface red concept clean bus ticket booking ticket app ticket ios mobile app app booking app booking work in progress tickets minimal
Ticket Booking App - Day #2 seat bus app mobile travel uiinterface red concept clean bus ticket booking ticket app ticket ios mobile app app booking app booking work in progress tickets minimal
Ticket Booking App - Day #2 seat bus app mobile travel uiinterface red concept clean bus ticket booking ticket app ticket ios mobile app app booking app booking work in progress tickets minimal
Ticket Booking App - Day #2 seat bus app mobile travel uiinterface red concept clean bus ticket booking ticket app ticket ios mobile app app booking app booking work in progress tickets minimal
Ticket Booking App - Day #2 seat bus app mobile travel uiinterface red concept clean bus ticket booking ticket app ticket ios mobile app app booking app booking work in progress tickets minimal
Ticket Booking App - Day #2 seat bus app mobile travel uiinterface red concept clean bus ticket booking ticket app ticket ios mobile app app booking app booking work in progress tickets minimal
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot #18.png
  2. Dribbble Shot #12.png
  3. Dribbble Shot #11.png
  4. Dribbble Shot #13.png
  5. Dribbble Shot #27.png
  6. Dribbble Shot #1-1.png
  7. Dribbble Shot #1.png
  8. Dribbble Shot #29.png

Hi Dribbblers! 👋

The second day of work! I took my previous Daily UI Shot and tried to improve it.
So, here are some screens of my ticket booking app concept.
Your feedback is VERY appreciated 😍🤩!

Also, don't forget to follow and press “L” if you like it. ♥️
_____________
Tools:
Design - Figma
_____________
Follow my Instagram

Aleksandr Shchilkin
Aleksandr Shchilkin
Developer & UI Designer.
Hire Me

More by Aleksandr Shchilkin

View profile
    • Like