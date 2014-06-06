Levi Bunyan

Dots or Stripes?

Levi Bunyan
Levi Bunyan
  • Save
Dots or Stripes? pencil dots stripes illustration meet up design illustrator
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Been working on a logo for an Illustrators meet up here in Aberdeen and can't decide between dots or stripes, what does everyone think?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Levi Bunyan
Levi Bunyan

More by Levi Bunyan

View profile
    • Like