Logo for my side project : Devzzle

Devzzle is a side project that I'm making, the project is to create a website with thousands of components to create websites.
The main idea is that anyone could do "puzzle" with components needed (header / buttons / articles pages etc). When I created the logo I wanted to see the concept of puzzle with the 2 "z" connected together. I also love the diamond shape inside them.
The double z is the minified logo.