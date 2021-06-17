Chilaritos is a restaurant in Mexico City, specialized in a typical Mexican meal called "Chilaquiles", this popular food is elaborated with fried corn tortilla pieces and accompanied by spicy sauce and cheese.

For the visual identity of Chilaritos we took inspiration from Mesoamerican elements and Mexican pop culture to reinterpret them with a contemporary touch and thus generate our own language within the brand development that feels fun and casual.

The biggest challenge was to find a name that would make a direct allusion to the word "chilaquiles" without falling into one of the thousands of uses and variations that other restaurants have given to this word, thus was born Chilaritos, a casual and fun version of the original word.