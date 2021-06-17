Solida

primed - wellbeing & task management app

primed - wellbeing & task management app
Here's another app that I've recently worked on. It's called primed. It's an app to help small business owners manage their employees better. It also works as a wellbeing app for both employer and employees.

I'd love to hear your thoughts on this!
Inquiry: solida.seng@outlook.com

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
