primed - wellbeing & task management app

Hello Dribbblers!

Here's another app that I've recently worked on. It's called primed. It's an app to help small business owners manage their employees better. It also works as a wellbeing app for both employer and employees.

I'd love to hear your thoughts on this!

Don't forget to press L if you like it 😊

— — — — — — — — — —

Inquiry: solida.seng@outlook.com