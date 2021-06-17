Pipiris Fries is a dark kitchen in Mexico City, one of the few places in the city where you can get fries loaded with meat, chicken, and cheeses. The founders wanted to create a brand that captured the fun and eccentric essence of their products, something that accompanied and added a special touch to the fries that, by themselves, make anyone drool just by reading the menu.

"Pipiris Fries loaded with roast chicken breast and bacon, topped with ranch dressing, scallions and cheddar cheese." After reading this description and wishing to have some Pipiris already in our hands, we knew that we had to create a unique universe around the brand, although actually, this universe captured us since the brand itself made us go back in time and stop it. The only thing that mattered was to enjoy the delicious fries that were in front of us.

¡Buen Provecho!