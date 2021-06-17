Cláudia Silva

Ancient Ruins

Ancient Ruins temple waterfall palm tree glow lights isometric ruins ancient diorama low poly illustration blender 3d art 3d
Third project in Polygon Runway "Become a 3D illustrator!" course (www.polygonrunway.com) from Roman Klčo (https://dribbble.com/romanklco).
Playing with light just became my favorite part of the whole process!

Ancient ruins night 4x
Rebound of
Forgotten Temple
By Roman Klčo
