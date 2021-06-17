Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Harrisun

Daily UI : Day 005 - App Icon

Harrisun
Harrisun
  • Save
Daily UI : Day 005 - App Icon vector graphic design illustration branding logo dailyui005 daily005 design app ui dailyuichallenge colors
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers!
Daily UI Challenge : Day 005
This is a good exercise and will be posting the remaining 95.
Theme : App Icon
Look forward for your feedbacks and hope you like it!

Harrisun
Harrisun

More by Harrisun

View profile
    • Like