Daftpunk Concept Website - UI/UX Design

I created a mobile-first mockup website for the DaftPunk! The brief was to create a website for an artist we like and I chose the DaftPunk.
Three pages were needed :
1. Homepage
2. A page of our choice (Here it's the "discography" page)
3. A page with a form
I was inspired by the ground from the synth waves images on the web that I found relevant for the DaftPunk, especially with their Tron project.
The third page is a guestbook. Contact the DaftPunk wasn't consistent with their recent separation so I decided to create this guestbook where the users can leave their messages on the website.