Daftpunk Concept Website - UI/UX Design

I created a mobile-first mockup website for the DaftPunk! The brief was to create a website for an artist we like and I chose the DaftPunk.

Three pages were needed :

1. Homepage

2. A page of our choice (Here it's the "discography" page)

3. A page with a form

I was inspired by the ground from the synth waves images on the web that I found relevant for the DaftPunk, especially with their Tron project.

The third page is a guestbook. Contact the DaftPunk wasn't consistent with their recent separation so I decided to create this guestbook where the users can leave their messages on the website.