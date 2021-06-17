venkatesan M

Book App - Interaction Design(UI Animation)

Book App - Interaction Design(UI Animation)
Hello guys!
I just want to share with you a book application interaction design concept.
Hope y'all like it and share your feedback.

Mail me - mvenkatesan975@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
