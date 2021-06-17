Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jerrod Maruyama

Labyrinth Pin Set

Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama
  • Save
Labyrinth Pin Set pins labyrinth jmaruyama character design illustration jerrod maruyama
Download color palette

New officially licensed pin set for LITTLE SHOP OF PINS. It's two pins in one - interlocking pins can be worn as one or snap together. Available now. https://littleshopofpins.com/collections/labyrinth/products/sir-didymus-and-ambrosius-interlocking-pin-set

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama

More by Jerrod Maruyama

View profile
    • Like