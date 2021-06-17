Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LOL Sober mascot

LOL Sober mascot vector gradient graphic design disco ball mascot avatar social media sobriety branding design badge lettering linework type logo illustration
A mascot for LOL Sober, a newsletter by Nelson Haha that focuses on the joys of sobriety. It's funny, honest and available now at lolsober.com. Illustration by Stephen Griffin.

We never named this guy. What should we call him?

