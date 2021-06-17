DailyUI Day 16 - overlay design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An overlay design for a boAt .
This was my #DailyUi Day 16 challenge & I preferred doing it on Figma
The color palette used is attached here & the effect which was used was neumorphism .So that you all can make use of it .
& yeah, if you like it ,save it and appreciate it & comment on it!!
Wanna duplicate it on Figma ??
here's the link - https://lnkd.in/eaAHzp5
Behance - https://lnkd.in/ea4YgQ7
Feel free to do it !
KEEP DESIGNING !