Garden Wisp

Garden Wisp soft white pink yellow green movement flow nature wisp garden gradients minimal illustration color vector design adobe illustrator adobe
Here is my little garden wisp! :) I wanted to do something really simple with movement that feels "flowy" and that it could vanish at any moment. I also used soft gradients to enhance the feeling that things are disappearing.

Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
